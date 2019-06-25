|
Patricia Paula Tunis Hawkins
Indianapolis - 84, passed away June 22, 2019. Patricia was born January 25, 1935 in Indianapolis to Paul and Dorothy Bolton Tunis.
She worked at Eastland Cleaners. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, Ladies Auxiliary and a 30 year volunteer with Community Hospital East.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert Dale Hawkins; children Toni(Jim) Page, Kristi(Kevin)Koers, Jerry (Vicki) Hawkins, stepsons Dennis and Gary Hawkins, daughters-in-law Cathy and Robin Hawkins, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her sons Michael and Jeffrey Hawkins, sister Joyce Howell, brothers Fred and Jack Tunis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday June 27 at 11 am at Little Flower Catholic Church with visitation from 9 - 11 am. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019