Patricia PellAvon - Patricia Ileene PellPatricia Ileene (Pat) Pell 88 of Avon passed away September 7, 2020. She was born October 24, 1931 in Indianapolis the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Johnson) Henderson. Patricia was a secretary for Hunt Corporation for 16 years. She was a member and past high priestess of the Ladies Oriental Shrine. She was a wizard with crochet needles and an avid sports fan. She is survived by her husband, Donald Jean Pell, children, Gary W. Barton, Glenn A. Barton and Patricia J. (Jeanie) Barton, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 1 grandchild, Kenneth Green and 1 great grandchild, Kavya Kumar. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A private funeral service for family only will follow. Burial will be in New Maysville Cemetery.