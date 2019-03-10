|
Patricia R. Cutshall
Indianapolis - passed away March 8, 2019. She was born March 27, 1930 in Oak Park, IL to the late Lawrence and Harriett Peganas Ryerson. Patricia was a graduate of Oak Park, IL High School and received a BA from the Chicago Institute of Art and a BA in History from IUPUI. She was a devoted homemaker. Patricia was a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church, a member of the Quilters Guild of Indianapolis, the American Quilters Society and the Norwegian-American Historical Society.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, with funeral services Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Patricia is survived by her devoted son, Kenneth J. (Cathy) Cutshall; daughter-in-law, Tammy H. Cutshall; and four grandchildren, Kimberly R., Kelly E., Bryan D. and Kirsten A. Cutshall. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore W. Cutshall and son, David W. Cutshall. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019