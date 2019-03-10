Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
View Map
Patricia R. Cutshall


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia R. Cutshall Obituary
Patricia R. Cutshall

Indianapolis - passed away March 8, 2019. She was born March 27, 1930 in Oak Park, IL to the late Lawrence and Harriett Peganas Ryerson. Patricia was a graduate of Oak Park, IL High School and received a BA from the Chicago Institute of Art and a BA in History from IUPUI. She was a devoted homemaker. Patricia was a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church, a member of the Quilters Guild of Indianapolis, the American Quilters Society and the Norwegian-American Historical Society.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, with funeral services Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Patricia is survived by her devoted son, Kenneth J. (Cathy) Cutshall; daughter-in-law, Tammy H. Cutshall; and four grandchildren, Kimberly R., Kelly E., Bryan D. and Kirsten A. Cutshall. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore W. Cutshall and son, David W. Cutshall. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
