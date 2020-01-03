|
|
Patricia R. Schenkel
Carmel - Patricia R Schenkel, 91, Carmel entered her heavenly splendor on January 2, 2020.
She was born on May 28, 1928 to Herbert & Mary Zahn in Huntington, Indiana. After High School graduation she became a Registered Nurse. On July 19, 1949 she married the love of her life and soul mate Dale Schenkel, who preceded her in death. They raised 6 children, Dale Schenkel Jr (Carol), Carmel, Robert Schenkel (Lea), Carmel, Linda Schenkel, Carmel, David Schenkel (Laura), Carmel, Douglas Schenkel (Marilyn), Fishers and Mary Catherine Schenkel, Scottsdale, AZ.
Patricia also has 16 grandchildren. Daniel, Adam, Scott, Christopher, Jillian, Ashley, Patrick, Chad, David Eric, Morgan, Jason, Kelli, Joshua and Tyler. Michael and Bryan preceded her in death. She also had 4 great grandchildren, Gracien, Harper, Audrey and Aiden.
Patricia and Dale founded Marketing Services of Indiana and General Credit Services in Carmel in 1975 and she continued showing up almost daily until her health conditions would no longer allow. They treated all the employees as if they were extension of their family.
Patricia was known for her caring for her family, including her large Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations for all of her kids and grandkids. Cooking meals for almost 30 people for years.
Her second love was Indiana University Sports. As a 49 year Indiana Football season ticket holder and long time Indiana Basketball season ticket holder, she scheduled her life around those games and watched most of them with her 'beads" to call for a little help from God for them.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm Monday, January 6 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:30 pm until the time of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020