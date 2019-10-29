|
|
Patricia Rae Elrod
Greenwood, IN. - Patricia Rae (Davidson) Elrod 78 of Greenwood, IN. went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Aspen Trace Health and Living in Greenwood. She was born September 14, 1941 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, Indiana to Mildred (Dukes) Calvert and Carl Davidson. She married John W. Elrod on November 12, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN., he preceded her in death on November 25, 2018. She was a graduate of Beech Grove High School. She along with her husband John founded the Light Gallery in Greenwood in 1976 and operated it until 2012. She had been a member of the Community Church of Greenwood since 1987. She previously had been a member of Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church in Stones Crossing, Greenwood. Pat lived her life for the Glory of God and a servant of Jesus Christ in her life. Survivors include her children Anthony B. "Tony" Elrod (Denise) of Fishers, IN., Dawn (Elrod) Cox (David) of Greenwood, IN., and Kim (Elrod) Allen (Adam) of Greenwood, IN., grandchildren Maddison (Elrod) Humphreys (Jordan), Makenzi (Elrod) Price (Dustin), Luke Murphy, Adam Murphy, Courteney M. Cox, Rachel M. Cox, Taylor M. Allen, Katy L. Allen, Ashley G. Allen, Riley F. Allen, great grandchildren Jayce A. Humphreys, Bennett Humphreys, Keegan Price, and another great grandson that is due in December. Pastors Bill Turner and Jason Gallman will conduct a service celebrating the life of Patricia Rae (Davidson) Elrod on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11AM at the Community Church of Greenwood 1477 West Main Street in Greenwood, IN. where the family will receive friends from 10AM till service time at the church. A private family inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contribution donations can be made to the Community Church of Greenwood 1477 West Main Street Greenwood, IN. 46142 or Shoe Closets Inc. "taking steps toward helping children by equipping them with shoes for their feet and an understanding in their hearts that they are significant." Checks can be made payable to Shoe Closets Inc. in memory of Patricia Rae Elrod. Mail to 530 Elbow Bend Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46142. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019