Patricia Serban

Patricia SerbanIndianapolis - Patricia Mary Grohovsky Serban, age 75, passed away August 17, 2020. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death. Pat was born on November 10, 1944 in Fort Knox, KY, grew up in Terre Haute, IN and moved to Indianapolis, IN in her 20s. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Rose Grohovsky, and her aunt, Tina Fenoglio.Growing up, Pat was surrounded by a very large family in Terre Haute which is where she found her infectious love of family and people. She became an icon of the Grohovsky / Fenoglio families and all the branches, bringing them together for reunions and staying in touch even though distance may have separated them. She was so proud of her family's immigrant history and all those who fought in wars to establish our country. Pat was molded by her family's Catholic heritage which led to her very strong connection with her faith.Pat graduated with a teaching degree from Indiana State University and got her Masters from Butler University. She taught in the IPS school system for almost 40 years with most of that at School #43. I think everyone can agree... Pat LOVED teaching and she LOVED her students. Her passion for history and connecting with young people were true gifts. To help pay Beth's college, Pat taught GED night school at the Salvation Army where she mentored those trying to better their lives.Beth, Jeff and the 3 grandchildren were Pat's focus. She shared her love of life with them, attended as many activities as she could, called them routinely when life got hard for her and she was unable to be with them, and just loved them with her whole heart. There is a big hole in their lives as they say good-bye to Mom / Nana.Pat had many hobbies that helped her pass her knowledge and joy to everyone. She traveled the United States with Beth and others, often taking 6-week road trips during her summers off. Trips to Minnesota to visit family were the top of her list. Pat loved children and she spent a lot of time sharing her creativity and spoiling them when she could. Pat loved helping others and was ready to give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. She was a voracious reader and loved TV and movies. Her creativity and writing were beyond normal, and hopefully in heaven, she is writing that book she always wanted to. Most of all, Pat lit up a room with her personality. No one was a stranger to her, and she accepted everyone into her home. Pat was smart, funny, goofy, stubborn, loving, lived by her own rules, and she taught us that everyone deserves respect and dignity.Pat is survived by her daughter Beth, son-in-law Jeff and 3 grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew and Catherine. She has also left behind her cousins who are more like siblings and all their families, as well as very close friends.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time.