Patricia Wilhelm
Indianapolis - Patricia Irene Wilhelm, 83, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Patricia was born March 13, 1937 to the late Emil and Margaret Mertz.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim Wilhelm; children; Sue McVey, Michelle Brown (Kevin), Maureen TerBeek (Alan), Matthew Wilhelm, Michael Wilhelm (Jacqueline), Margaret Wheatley (Jack), and John Wilhelm (Carrie); 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
There will be a private service at St. Luke Catholic Church.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.