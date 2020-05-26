Patricia Wilhelm
1937 - 2020
Patricia Wilhelm

Indianapolis - Patricia Irene Wilhelm, 83, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Patricia was born March 13, 1937 to the late Emil and Margaret Mertz.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim Wilhelm; children; Sue McVey, Michelle Brown (Kevin), Maureen TerBeek (Alan), Matthew Wilhelm, Michael Wilhelm (Jacqueline), Margaret Wheatley (Jack), and John Wilhelm (Carrie); 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

There will be a private service at St. Luke Catholic Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leppertmortuarynora.com for the Wilhelm family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
