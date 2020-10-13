Patricia (Pat) Wilkes Robison Sample
Patricia (Pat) Wilkes Robison Sample passed on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020.
She is survived by son Jeffrey Robison; sisters, Kay (Wilkes) Morrison and Beverly (Wilkes) Rodgers; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husbands, Robert Robison (1984) and Max W. Sample (2010); and her parents, Robert and Mildred Wilkes.
Pat lived for many years in Indianapolis and was an active member of Ben Davis Christian Church, enjoying tending the children in the nursery. Upon retirement from Civil Service, she and her husband, Max, moved to her beloved Door County, Wisconsin. The three communities she loved dearly were Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana and Door County, Wisconsin.
After the move to Wisconsin, Pat worked part-time in the offices of McCreefry and Yoman and The Ridges in Baileys Harbor until deciding to completely retire.
Graveside services will be held at Hopewell Cemetery on Route 47 near Lebanon, Indiana at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Jerry Williams, retired Pastor of Ben Davis Christian Church will officiate with assistance from Strawmyer Drury Mortuary. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL is also assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com
.