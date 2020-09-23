1/
Patricia Williams Price
1943 - 2020
Patricia Williams Price

Patricia Williams Price, 77, passed away on September 21, 2020 at her home in Carmel, Indiana while surrounded by her family. She was born on July 8, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana to Marybelle Slocum Moore and Wilbur Victor Moore.

Pat is survived by her husband Thomas Rowland Price; children Erin Williams Masterson (Allen) and Jordan Kent Williams; step-children Jessica Price, Marcia Price Jay (Jim), Sarah Price Kimball (Monti); grandchildren Michaela Masterson, Avery Masterson, Carter Jay, Kiefer Jay, Griffin Jay, Fletcher Jay, Jackson Payton, and Chelsea Payton; sisters Kathryn Louise Moore Stehle (George) of Holt, MI, JoAnn Elaine Moore Swihart (David) of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Mary Moore.

Services will be held Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM at Indianapolis First Friends Meeting at 3030 Kessler Boulevard East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Immediately following the service, the family will receive visitors at Binkley's Kitchen & Bar.

The family is being assisted by Indiana Funeral Care. A full obituary can be viewed at www.indianafuneralcare.com. Memorial donations can be made to Heifer International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203-8058.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
