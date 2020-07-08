Patrick (Pat) David Wessels



Indianapolis - Patrick (Pat) David Wessels, 31, of Indianapolis, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



He was born in Indianapolis and was a great friend and loving father to his boys.



Patrick is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Kelly Wessels. He is survived by his parents, Marc Wessels (Tari Plump) and Kimberly Wessels (Shane Jones); his grandparents, Glenn Wessels, David and Kathy Phillips, and Lydia and Scott Jones; his sisters Amanda, Allison, Madison (Joe), Annaleigh (Nick) and Josie; his two sons, Caiden and Carter; 1 niece, 3 nephews and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be a celebration of life in his honor later with details TBD.









