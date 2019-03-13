Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Dawson


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Dawson Obituary
Patrick Dawson

Indianapolis - age 45, passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1973 in Indianapolis. Patrick graduated from Scecina High School.

Patrick is survived by his son, Zachary Dawson of Kissimmee, FL; parents, Joseph and Myrna (Drewry) Dawson; brothers, Paul Dawson and Daniel Tippit (Deborah) of Appling, GA; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Tippit.

Services will be at 11:30am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation at 10:30am until the start of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now