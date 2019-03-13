|
Patrick Dawson
Indianapolis - age 45, passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1973 in Indianapolis. Patrick graduated from Scecina High School.
Patrick is survived by his son, Zachary Dawson of Kissimmee, FL; parents, Joseph and Myrna (Drewry) Dawson; brothers, Paul Dawson and Daniel Tippit (Deborah) of Appling, GA; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Tippit.
Services will be at 11:30am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation at 10:30am until the start of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019