Patrick Dean Warneke


1967 - 2020
Patrick Dean Warneke Obituary
Patrick Dean Warneke

Indianapolis - Patrick Dean Warneke, 52, passed away at Community North Heart Hospital on April 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Charles H. Warneke.

Patrick was born in Indianapolis on April 25, 1967. He married Maria D. Mauricio on May 14, 2010. They made their home in Ft. Wayne, IN, where he worked most recently for Craftline Graphics. Together they enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing.

Patrick cared greatly for people and animals in need, and had committed to being an organ donor. Today, three individuals are enjoying a new lease on life.

In addition to his wife, Maria, Patrick is survived by his mother, Mary-Patricia Patterson Warneke, his sister, Elizabeth Warneke Dailey, and two nephews, Christopher Charles Mullett and Samuel James Dailey.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Ft. Wayne, IN at a later date. Memorial gifts in honor of Patrick may be made to Indiana Donor Network (indianadonornet.org) and Allen County ASPCA (allencountyspca.org). Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
