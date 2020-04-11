|
Patrick Doran Peregrin
Carmel - Patrick Doran Peregrin was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 15th, 1963. One of his fondest memories from childhood was walking door-to-door and asking neighbors to take him to a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
He moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and later attended the University of Arkansas, majoring in Journalism. While working as a local sports reporter, he met Melissa Millsap, married and raised 4 children.
Patrick worked in newspaper advertising for more than 30 years, all across the country, building a reputation as a determined salesman, and turning clients into friends. He worked at the Indianapolis Star for 13 years finishing as Vice President of Sales.
He married Constance Wiggam in a small backyard ceremony in 2016.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, John Paul Peregrin, Sr., his mother, Mary Isabelle Peregrin, and his brother, Chris Peregrin. He is survived by his brothers, John Paul Peregrin, Jr., Dan Peregrin (Jennifer), and Jim Peregrin (Debbie), his sister Mary Peregrin, his wife, Connie, his children, Rebekkah McGrath (Sean), Colleen, Isabelle, and Shaun, his step-daughters, Kasey Wiggam and Abbey Wiggam, and one grandchild.
Patrick died April 4th, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more about Patrick.
