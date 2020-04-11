Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Peregrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Doran Peregrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Doran Peregrin Obituary
Patrick Doran Peregrin

Carmel - Patrick Doran Peregrin was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 15th, 1963. One of his fondest memories from childhood was walking door-to-door and asking neighbors to take him to a Detroit Tigers baseball game.

He moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and later attended the University of Arkansas, majoring in Journalism. While working as a local sports reporter, he met Melissa Millsap, married and raised 4 children.

Patrick worked in newspaper advertising for more than 30 years, all across the country, building a reputation as a determined salesman, and turning clients into friends. He worked at the Indianapolis Star for 13 years finishing as Vice President of Sales.

He married Constance Wiggam in a small backyard ceremony in 2016.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, John Paul Peregrin, Sr., his mother, Mary Isabelle Peregrin, and his brother, Chris Peregrin. He is survived by his brothers, John Paul Peregrin, Jr., Dan Peregrin (Jennifer), and Jim Peregrin (Debbie), his sister Mary Peregrin, his wife, Connie, his children, Rebekkah McGrath (Sean), Colleen, Isabelle, and Shaun, his step-daughters, Kasey Wiggam and Abbey Wiggam, and one grandchild.

Patrick died April 4th, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more about Patrick.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -