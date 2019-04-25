Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick Edward Nix Obituary
Patrick Edward Nix

Greenwood - Mr. Patrick Edward Nix, of Greenwood, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was 83. Pat was born March 21, 1936 in Indianapolis, a son of the late Jack Nix and Anna Mae Nix.

Pat attended George Washington High School and was a member of the graduating Class of 1953. He was a proud firefighter for 47 years serving with the Indianapolis Fire Department where he worked hard and rose through the ranks and was promoted to the District 4 Battalion Chief on September 1, 1980. He served in that capacity for 20 years and ultimately retired from the Department December 15, 2005.

To say that Pat loved to golf is an understatement. He scored at least two holes-in-one over the years. He also enjoyed playing racquetball and volleyball as well as traveling to Florida with his wife to visit family. He loved his family and especially loved family dinners. Pat was a member of the Mount Auburn United Methodist Church in Greenwood.

Pat is survived by his loving wife and companion, Donna L. Nix, whom he married December 2, 1956; his children, Michael Nix (Mark DeVore) and Luann (Alan) Deese; his grandchildren, Kylie Deese and Nick Deese.

He is preceded in passing by his parents and his siblings, Dixie Armstrong, Bob Nix and Don Nix.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 8:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Mortuary with Pastor Ben Greenbaum officiating. Burial will follow to Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
