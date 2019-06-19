|
|
Patrick H. Wong
Indianapolis - 98, passed away June 18, 2019. He was born October 10, 1920 in Canton, China to the late Wong Foo and Neu Quon Wong. Patrick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He attended Fresno Community College and married Zona B. Rogers. Patrick was an accomplished chef for Jong Mea Restaurant, retiring in 1987.
Patrick was an avid bowler at All Star Bowling. He was also an avid cook, loved traveling and gardening and was in the "Meet Up Euchre Club" on the west side of Indianapolis and Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Patrick is survived by his children, Sandra Brown (Sunny Moon), Linda Kurbursky, Terri Kurbursky, Diana Poett (John) and Patrick D. Wong (Tammey); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zona Wong; a grandson, Steven Pratt; a son-in-law, Elmer Kurbursky, Jr.; and a brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019