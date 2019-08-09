|
Patrick J. McAleavey, M.D.
Indianapolis - Dr. Patrick J. McAleavey passed away in the loving company of his family on August 6, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 8, 1948 to parents, Joseph L. and Constance (Norvell) McAleavey. He graduated from Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, earned his B.S. degree from Marquette University in 1970 and his M.D. from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1974.
Dr. McAleavey (Dr. Pat) was a professional gas passer and practiced Anesthesiology at Methodist Hospital. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, Alpha Delta Gamma, Alpha Epsilon Delta, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Indiana Society of Anesthesiologists, American Medical Association, Indianapolis Medical Society, St. Luke Catholic Church, and was an Eagle Scout. Combining his love of music and medicine, Dr. Pat loved DJ'ing directly from his anesthesia machine for his colleagues and patients. In his younger years, Dr. Pat was an avid golfer and ballroom dancer with an impeccable cha-cha-chá. His big personality and deep belly laugh became a trademark to those who knew him. While he loved taking his family on vacations to Marco Island, FL and San Fransisco, CA, his favorite place to be was next to his wife and kids.
Dr. Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy S. (Brewer) McAleavey, whom he married on May 11, 1974; sons, Matthew (Marla) and Marc (Karen) McAleavey; and brother, Michael P. McAleavey (Maureen). His favorite title in life was that of "Grandpa" to his four grandchildren; Ashley, Christopher, Max, and Marlo.
Friends may call from 12 Noon until 6pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, where funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 6pm. Graveside Services will be held at 4pm on Monday, August 12th at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Donations in Dr. McAleavey's memory may be made to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 9, 2019