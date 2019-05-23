|
|
Patrick Jay McCormick
Indianapolis - Patrick Jay McCormick, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away May 21, 2019. Patrick was born March 23, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles Owen, Jr. and Esther (Brubach) McCormick. He was a graduate of Brebeuf High School and The University of Dayton. He was a mortgage banker in Indianapolis for over 42 years. Patrick attended Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Joan of Arc.
He was a member of the Business Network of Indiana (BNI); Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) through Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), the Meridian Kessler Neighborhood Association, and the Meridian Kessler Book Club.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen; son, Nick McCormick of Washington, DC; daughter, Ali McCormick of New York City; brother, Dr. Charles Owen (Jan) McCormick, III of Indianapolis; sisters, Betsy (Wally) Ross of Bullhead City, Arizona, Ky McCormick of LaQuinta, California; nieces and nephews, Dr. Morgan(Julian Stephenson) McCormick of Indianapolis, Leigh(Brandon) Wolsic and Lindsay(Ben) Meyer of Los Angeles, CA; cousins, Ryan(Colleen) McCormick of Merced, CA Kitty (Tony) Williams of Woodstock, GA, and Sharon McCormick of Raleigh-Durham, NC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, 1-800-342-2383, (www.donation.diabetes.org ).
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019