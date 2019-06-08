Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood - Patrick M. McSherry, 81 of Greenwood, passed away June 6, 2019. Visitation: Mon., June 10, 2019, 9:30am-10:30am in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. Morning Prayers: 10:30am, Monday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: 11am, Monday, June 10 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd., Indianapolis. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019
