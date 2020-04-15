|
|
Patrick Metheaux
After five years of hard battle against heart disease and cancer, Patrick (Pat) William Metheaux of Indianapolis, IN., age 70, passed away the afternoon of April 13, 2020. Throughout his life, Pat displayed a never-quit attitude, an amazing endurance no matter the obstacle he faced, unquestioning integrity, and a memorable quick-witted humor appreciated by all who knew him. His steadfast love and support of his family will be greatly missed.
Pat was born and lived in Indianapolis, IN. and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria L. Metheaux; his son, William Patrick Method, his daughters, Heather Fougerousse (Matt) and Anne Marie Van Arsdel (Dan) four grandchildren, Chelsea, Arianna, Charles, Richard, and great-grandson Charles, three brothers, and his three sisters.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date after the health restrictions are lifted.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020