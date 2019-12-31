Resources
Patrick Michael Murphy, 59, born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 3rd, 1960, died in Indianapolis on December 20, 2019, from a head injury and health complications. After graduating from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, Patrick married, then worked as a systems analyst in Pittsburgh, PA, before settling in Indianapolis, where he continued as a systems analyst for a time. From 1997-2018, he owned and operated Clean and Dry, a carpet business. Patrick was known as a conversationalist who could engage deeply with almost anyone he met. He was a voracious reader, and published a couple of his own books. He attended Northside Christian Fellowship in Zionsville.

Patrick is survived by his beloved daughter Claire Murphy Cochran (Daniel), siblings Kathy Broghammer (Ben) and Timothy Murphy (Barb), mother Dawn Lucero, Aunt Sister Mary Bridget Murphy, former wife Julie Ball, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4th, at Hoosier Village Chapel, 5385 Soapberry Dr., Indianapolis. Burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Chicago next to his beloved father, Edward R. Murphy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
