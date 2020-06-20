Patrick Starkey
Bloomington - Patrick Starkey of Bloomington, Indiana, passed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Virgil Kansas. He left behind the Love of his life, his wife and partner of 73 years, Jeanne Starkey; their three children Victoria (Joe) Davison, Deborah (Michael) Faynik, and Bryan (Carla) Starkey, and his sister, Jeanette Tedpahogo; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-children. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Mabel and Joseph Starkey, his brother, Jack Starkey, and sisters Geneva Starkey and Josephine (Donald) Giddens.
Patrick was a graduate of Arsenal Tech HS in Indianapolis. He then attended Indiana University and Butler University while working for the IRS and L. S. Ayres Department stores. He was the President of the Indianapolis Zoological Society for 10 years and was instrumental in establishing the Indianapolis Zoo. Patrick was also a lifelong Mason.
He later moved the family to New York and many years later to Florida, and then New Jersey, working as a financial officer and Chief Financial officer of several major Retail Department Stores; finally retiring back to Indiana. In each location he took advantage of what the climate offered; exploring nature, wildlife and birdlife, skiing, sailing, hiking, and gardening, as well as attending and teaching at local Universities. He loved working with wood and carved/constructed furniture and art decor for friends and family. He wrote poetry and stories for his grandchildren and read them with great vocal enthusiasm.
Patrick was a role model that led by example. He was a loving individual, always helping others, active in his Church, the historical society and Library, a story teller, a bad joke artist with a dry sense of humor, a gymnast, an avid reader, a traveler, and so many other things. He had a long wonderful life and he will be missed by many.
Family and friends will gather at a later date to Celebrate Patrick Starkey's well lived life. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite charity in his name. Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
Bloomington - Patrick Starkey of Bloomington, Indiana, passed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Virgil Kansas. He left behind the Love of his life, his wife and partner of 73 years, Jeanne Starkey; their three children Victoria (Joe) Davison, Deborah (Michael) Faynik, and Bryan (Carla) Starkey, and his sister, Jeanette Tedpahogo; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-children. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Mabel and Joseph Starkey, his brother, Jack Starkey, and sisters Geneva Starkey and Josephine (Donald) Giddens.
Patrick was a graduate of Arsenal Tech HS in Indianapolis. He then attended Indiana University and Butler University while working for the IRS and L. S. Ayres Department stores. He was the President of the Indianapolis Zoological Society for 10 years and was instrumental in establishing the Indianapolis Zoo. Patrick was also a lifelong Mason.
He later moved the family to New York and many years later to Florida, and then New Jersey, working as a financial officer and Chief Financial officer of several major Retail Department Stores; finally retiring back to Indiana. In each location he took advantage of what the climate offered; exploring nature, wildlife and birdlife, skiing, sailing, hiking, and gardening, as well as attending and teaching at local Universities. He loved working with wood and carved/constructed furniture and art decor for friends and family. He wrote poetry and stories for his grandchildren and read them with great vocal enthusiasm.
Patrick was a role model that led by example. He was a loving individual, always helping others, active in his Church, the historical society and Library, a story teller, a bad joke artist with a dry sense of humor, a gymnast, an avid reader, a traveler, and so many other things. He had a long wonderful life and he will be missed by many.
Family and friends will gather at a later date to Celebrate Patrick Starkey's well lived life. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite charity in his name. Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.