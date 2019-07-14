|
Patrick Steven Kinney
- - Patrick (Pat) Kinney was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 2, 1930, to Esther May (Dole) and LeRoy Kinney. He passed away at age 88 on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the New England Health Center in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Patrick graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago. He had a successful career as a commercial artist working for two Philadelphia advertising agencies before becoming Art Director at Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Patrick was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was awarded the United Nations Medal and the Korean Service Medal. Patrick further exhibited his heroism during his final years while valiantly battling the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
Patrick was an avid car buff; his favorite car being his Fiat Sports Coupé. He was a fan of college basketball, enjoyed movies and art museums, and had a passion for playing cards. His sweetness of heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Patrick was the beloved husband of the late Sandra S. Hills Kinney. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee Kinney; sister, Barbara Jean Briedenbaugh; and friend since childhood, Michael Barth. Patrick is survived by his daughter, Linda A. Kinney; son Steven M. Kinney and daughter-in-law Ann Marie; son Bradley A. Kinney and daughter-in-law Lauri; sister Kathleen A. Davis; nieces Lisa Briedenbaugh and Mari Beth (Briedenbaugh) Sellers; and grandchildren Steven Jr., Joanne, Julia, and Owen Kinney.
Friends and family are welcome to attend his military graveside service at Washington Park Cemetery, 107022 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019