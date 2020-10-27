Patrick Theodore Charles Young
Indianapolis - Visitation for Patrick will be from 1:00 pm until time of services at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 1st at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary (1307 N. Shadeland Ave.) Masks required and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Fairbanks Treatment Center or to Progress House. Online condolences and tributes are available at: www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.