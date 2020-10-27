1/
Patrick Theodore Charles Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Theodore Charles Young

Indianapolis - Visitation for Patrick will be from 1:00 pm until time of services at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 1st at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary (1307 N. Shadeland Ave.) Masks required and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Fairbanks Treatment Center or to Progress House. Online condolences and tributes are available at: www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Service
04:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
3173536101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved