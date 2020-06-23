Patsy Ann Moore
Indianapolis - Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm in the Memorial Chapel of Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The funeral service will be the same day at 1pm, For more information, please visit www.crownhill.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.