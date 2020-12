Or Copy this URL to Share

Patsy Cramer



Richmond - Patsy A. Cramer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. Visitation will be held at Garden Baptist Church on Friday, December 11 at 12PM with funeral service to begin at 1PM. Patsy will be laid to rest at West Ridge Park Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store