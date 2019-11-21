Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Patsy J. Merrick Obituary
Patsy J. Merrick

Trafalgar - Patsy J. Merrick, 89, of Trafalgar, passed away on November 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 South State Road 135 and Olive Branch Road, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
