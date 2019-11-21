|
Patsy J. Merrick
Trafalgar - Patsy J. Merrick, 89, of Trafalgar, passed away on November 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 South State Road 135 and Olive Branch Road, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019