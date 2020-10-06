Patsy Kay Collins
Indianapolis - 83, passed peacefully on the morning of October 3, 2020, with her husband Jack Stanley Collins by her side at their home in Hoosier Village. They recently celebrated 50 years of a loving and passionate marriage on June 20, 2020.
Patsy (Pat) was born on May 21, 1937 in Huntington, West Virginia to Claire and Flora Brewer. She moved with her family to Indianapolis and graduated from Butler University, launching her exemplary career as a much loved schoolteacher. Teaching was Patsy's passion and included many years at Grandview and Crooked Creek Elementary Schools, adult education programs, English-as-a-second-language and curriculum development mostly in Indianapolis, and then Philadelphia, and Kokomo. In Philadelphia, she enjoyed a position at the Franklin institute with experimental teaching practices, became an international family liaison for new Philadelphia families, and served on the Mayor's Commission of Literacy. Her mentorship involved much more than just the daily lesson and often resulted in close, long-term relationships with her students. Pat was active in several churches and charities throughout her life including Habitat for Humanity, Stephen's Ministries, Boys and Girls Club, Church of the Savior, and many others. Her heart for Jesus was evident in everything she did. She placed her faith and family at the center of her life, and shared her passion for her Christian faith with many. Jack and Pat met and married at the Church of the Savior, and then shared a life of service throughout their marriage as church elders, serving on task forces, hosting bible studies, and many other roles in the church. Pat cherished relationships and was quick to make new friends throughout her life, and sent many beautifully written notes to them with thoughtful words of love and encouragement. She enjoyed attending the symphony, visiting botanical gardens, strolling with an ice cream cone, enjoying tea with friends, staying in touch with her Pi Phi Sorority Sisters, celebrating at family gatherings, cheerleading at Purdue and Butler games, and anything involving chocolate. She was best known for being gracious and kind to everyone who crossed her path.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jack Collins; and five children, Cindy George (Craig), Blaine Collins (Flora), Lisa Hanger (Larry), Jeff Townsend (Theresa) and Steve Townsend. She was predeceased by three beloved sisters, Claire Marie Verwer (Joe), Nancy Bell Franklin (Al), and Gay Louise Burnside (David).
Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN. Seating will be limited due to COVID. A Tribucast will be available for those that cannot attend in person at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93175360
. The broadcast will be available at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jack & Patsy Collins Charitable Fund with the Christian Church Foundation, P.O. 1986, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1986. Attn: Jack and Patsy Collins Charitable Fund (800-668-8016). This fund helps support Bethany College's Timothy Fund, Week of Compassion, and Disciples Home Missions of the Christian Church. www.shirleybrothers.com
