1/1
Patsy L. Perry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy L. Perry

Mooresville - Patsy L. (Spangle) Perry, 83, Mooresville, passed away July 17, 2020. Patsy was born November 26, 1936, in Elnora, Indiana, to the late Alpha "Dave" and Meryam "Mert" (Engle) Spangle. She married Charles H. Perry on October 26, 1956, and he survives.

Patsy graduated from Mooresville High School in 1954. Patsy had an excellent work ethic and worked for 25 years at Bridgeport Brass in office administration and later in security. She was also employed at Riley Tar & Chemical as a security officer for approximately ten years. In her retirement years, Patsy's out-going personality was a perfect attribute while she became the friendly and familiar face greeting guests at Carlisle & Son Funeral Chapel, now Carlisle - Branson. She had been a member of the Madison Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. Above all, Patsy will be remembered for her love for her family. She was fiercely loyal and loved her three sons and their families immensely. Always putting the needs of others first, Patsy was a selfless and caring person. Patsy touched the lives of many and her memory will be fondly remembered by her loving family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley.

Survivors include her husband of more than 63 years, Charles; sons, Tony (Pam) Perry, Doug (Beth) Perry, and Tim (Cindy) Perry, all of Mooresville; brother, David (Linda) Spangle of Bicknell; eight grandchildren, Amber and Amanda; Eric, Sarah, and Sam; Nick, Rachel, and Craig; two great grandchildren, George and Joel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Billy Gott officiating. For your safety and the safety of others, please respectfully wear a mask. Burial will be at the Mooresville Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved