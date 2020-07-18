Patsy L. Perry
Mooresville - Patsy L. (Spangle) Perry, 83, Mooresville, passed away July 17, 2020. Patsy was born November 26, 1936, in Elnora, Indiana, to the late Alpha "Dave" and Meryam "Mert" (Engle) Spangle. She married Charles H. Perry on October 26, 1956, and he survives.
Patsy graduated from Mooresville High School in 1954. Patsy had an excellent work ethic and worked for 25 years at Bridgeport Brass in office administration and later in security. She was also employed at Riley Tar & Chemical as a security officer for approximately ten years. In her retirement years, Patsy's out-going personality was a perfect attribute while she became the friendly and familiar face greeting guests at Carlisle & Son Funeral Chapel, now Carlisle - Branson. She had been a member of the Madison Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. Above all, Patsy will be remembered for her love for her family. She was fiercely loyal and loved her three sons and their families immensely. Always putting the needs of others first, Patsy was a selfless and caring person. Patsy touched the lives of many and her memory will be fondly remembered by her loving family and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley.
Survivors include her husband of more than 63 years, Charles; sons, Tony (Pam) Perry, Doug (Beth) Perry, and Tim (Cindy) Perry, all of Mooresville; brother, David (Linda) Spangle of Bicknell; eight grandchildren, Amber and Amanda; Eric, Sarah, and Sam; Nick, Rachel, and Craig; two great grandchildren, George and Joel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Billy Gott officiating. For your safety and the safety of others, please respectfully wear a mask. Burial will be at the Mooresville Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
