Patsy Lou Runyan
Indianapolis - Patsy Lou (Benson) Runyan, 82, Indianapolis, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Community North Hospital with her daughters by her side. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Arvid & Lucy (Sanders) Benson. She graduated from Arsenal Tech High School.
She married the one and only love of her life, Ralph "Don" Runyan on June 26, 1955 in Indianapolis. Patsy was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and friends. At the time of her retirement she had worked 36 years in the ER at St. Vincent's Hospital.
She is proceeded in death by husband, Ralph "Don" Runyan; brothers, Donald and Eddie Benson; sister, Freda (Benson) Zurkan and Doris (Benson) Cox.
Survivors include brother, Richard Benson; sister, Shirley (Benson) Denoon; daughters, Racquel Runyan-Yeary and Renee Runyan; son, James Runyan; grandchildren, Tristan Runyan and Taylor (Yeary) Stucky; great grandchildren, Kaydence Runyan and Augustus Stucky; nieces, Paula (Cox) Stanfield, Kelly Cox and Victoria (Zurkan) Parker; nephews, Kevin and Keith Benson and Brian Cox.
The family will observe a private celebration of Patsy's life. Arrangements entrusted to: Indiana Funeral Care, Indianapolis. Online condolences may be sent to www.indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019