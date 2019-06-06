Services
Patsy Marie Teague

Indianapolis - Patsy Marie Teague, 80 of Indianapolis, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1938 in North Carolina.

Patsy was a retired IPS School Teacher. She was member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Karen Teague and Kevin Teague; her grandchildren, Ryan (Victoria) and Kyle Kramer; and great grandchild, Chloe Kramer.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-8PM at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd. Services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 963 N. Girls School Rd., at 1PM. Burial will take place at West Ridge Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
