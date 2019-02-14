Services
Patsy Reynolds
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Indianapolis - Patsy D. Reynolds, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Connersville, IN May 12, 1943 to the late Charles E. and Miriam Cleo (Adkins) Smith where she grew up and graduated high school. Visitation will be held Fri. Feb. 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway, IN and Funeral services will be held Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Conkle Funeral Home. She was Indiana's Tri Kappa Central Office Manager from 1982 to 2007 and active in the Speedway Tri Kappa Chapter. She is survived by her husband of 54 years -William C. Reynolds, Son-Brad (Christie) Reynolds, St. John, IN; Daughter-Terri (Michael) Whyte, Standish, ME; 3 grandchildren. Memorial contributions: Tri Kappa Memorial Fund (941 E. 86th St. Indpls. IN 46240) or the . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
