Pattisue Moriarty
1933 - 2020
Pattisue Moriarty

Indianapolis - Pattisue (Stevens) Moriarty, 86, lifelong Indianapolis resident passed away August 25, 2020. Mrs. Moriarty was born September 9, 1933, in Beech Grove, the only child to Fred and Mary (Allen) Stevens.

Pattisue was a legal secretary to her late husband, Thomas P. Moriarty. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, where she was active with the music ministry and various fundraising efforts. She was the first organist at St. Barnabas and gave of her musical talents for many years there. She also enjoyed playing the piano for many years at Von Maur in Greenwood and played the organ and greeted at O'Riley Funeral Home. The consummate mother, she was a kind and generous soul who truly was a second mom to many of her children's friends as they grew up. Pattisue will be fondly remembered for her loving and sweet nature and her strong devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas P. Moriarty and an infant son, Sean Thomas Moriarty.

Survivors include her children, Steven Thomas (Nancy), Kerry Thomas, Daniel Thomas (Melinda), Patricia Marie (Tom) Janitz, John Thomas, and Joan Marie (James "Jay") Tutino; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, 2 to 5 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30, Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, with entombment following at St. Joseph Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbgREevVjnMMM71qHGTrDqg?app=desktop. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth / Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Services, 2500 Churchman Ave., Indpls., IN 46203. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
