Patty Morris
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Patty Morris


1932 - 2019
Patty Morris Obituary
Patty Morris

Speedway - Patty Lou Morris, of Speedway, Indiana, suddenly departed Earth for her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 12th.

Patty is survived by her husband of 60 years Eugene Morris; her son Daniel (Kerri) Morris; grandson Alan Morris; niece Susan (Mark) Sanny of Murdock, Kanas; cousin Linda (Jim) Linneweber of Linton, Indiana; and longtime family friend Joan Callahan. She was preceded in death by mother Marinda Day, father Lester Day, and foster sister Phyllis (Richard) Brown.

Patty was born July 6th, 1932, and graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1951. She married Eugene Morris on December 28, 1958. During Eugene's service with Third Armored in Germany, they were fortunate to live and travel in Europe. Patty was a homemaker. She was a 50 year member of Speedway United Methodist Church and volunteered for over 20 years at the Indiana Girls School. Patty loved dogs, and was a member of the Dalmatian Club of Greater Indianapolis.

She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service to celebrate Patty's life will be held on Thursday, October 17th, at 1pm at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11 am to 1pm on Thursday. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society or the University of Indianapolis BUILD program https://uindy.edu/giving/ (designate BUILD program as recipient).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
