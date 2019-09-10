|
|
Paul B. Schoettle (1943 - 2019)
Indianapolis - 76, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1943, in Beech Grove, Indiana, to the late Harold and Jeanette (Sims) Schoettle. Survivors include his four sons: R. J. (Kelly), Steve, Greg (Liz), and Eric (Angie). He had fourteen grandchildren: Alex, Casey, Nathan; Kevin, Alyssa, Tyler, Sam; Jackson, Lucy; Rudy, Cecelia, Annie, Winnie, and Ara. Surviving siblings: Mike, Jim, Helen Gilkey, Ned, Mark, Susie Thornburg, Jeff, Theresa Hull, and David. Predeceased siblings: Mary Beth Bowling, Penny Bowling, Fred, Tom, Michael, and Rita. Also survived by his former spouses, Norma Schoettle and Teresa Dunn, and his friend, Dottie Mazza. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral and Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania Street. Online condolences and a full obituary at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019