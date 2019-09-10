Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
3600 S. Pennsylvania Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Schoettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. (1943 - 2019) Schoettle


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. (1943 - 2019) Schoettle Obituary
Paul B. Schoettle (1943 - 2019)

Indianapolis - 76, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1943, in Beech Grove, Indiana, to the late Harold and Jeanette (Sims) Schoettle. Survivors include his four sons: R. J. (Kelly), Steve, Greg (Liz), and Eric (Angie). He had fourteen grandchildren: Alex, Casey, Nathan; Kevin, Alyssa, Tyler, Sam; Jackson, Lucy; Rudy, Cecelia, Annie, Winnie, and Ara. Surviving siblings: Mike, Jim, Helen Gilkey, Ned, Mark, Susie Thornburg, Jeff, Theresa Hull, and David. Predeceased siblings: Mary Beth Bowling, Penny Bowling, Fred, Tom, Michael, and Rita. Also survived by his former spouses, Norma Schoettle and Teresa Dunn, and his friend, Dottie Mazza. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral and Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania Street. Online condolences and a full obituary at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now