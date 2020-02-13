Services
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
504 East National Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 784-3546
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Life Tabernacle Church
1609 East Norton Ave
Indianapolis , IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
New Life Tabernacle Church
1609 East Norton Ave
Indianapolis , IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mangus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul C. "Pappy" Mangus


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul C. "Pappy" Mangus Obituary
Paul C. " Pappy" Mangus

Indianapolis - Paul C. " Pappy" Mangus, 74, of Indianapolis passed away February 12, 2020. He was born October 20, 1945 in Indianapolis to the late James and Agnes (Rababa) Mangus. Paul married Patricia Diana Mangus November 2, 1963. Paul was employed as a truck driver for FedEx retiring in 2008.

Paul is survived by his wife Diana, his children Kelly (Tom) Hawk, Kevin (Kathy) Mangus and Kathy (Will) Mangus; his sisters Madonna Carter and twin Paulette Sanders, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sisters in-law Margie Mangus and Evelyn Mangus. He is preceded in passing by his parents and brothers John and James Mangus.

Services for Paul will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17,2020 at New Life Tabernacle Church, 1609 East Norton Street, Indianapolis with calling Sunday (2-16) from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Norman F. Chance Funeral Home
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -