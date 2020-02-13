|
|
Paul C. " Pappy" Mangus
Indianapolis - Paul C. " Pappy" Mangus, 74, of Indianapolis passed away February 12, 2020. He was born October 20, 1945 in Indianapolis to the late James and Agnes (Rababa) Mangus. Paul married Patricia Diana Mangus November 2, 1963. Paul was employed as a truck driver for FedEx retiring in 2008.
Paul is survived by his wife Diana, his children Kelly (Tom) Hawk, Kevin (Kathy) Mangus and Kathy (Will) Mangus; his sisters Madonna Carter and twin Paulette Sanders, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sisters in-law Margie Mangus and Evelyn Mangus. He is preceded in passing by his parents and brothers John and James Mangus.
Services for Paul will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17,2020 at New Life Tabernacle Church, 1609 East Norton Street, Indianapolis with calling Sunday (2-16) from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Norman F. Chance Funeral Home
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020