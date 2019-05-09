|
|
Paul Calabro
- - Paul Calabro an honorable and trustworthy public servant went to meet the Lord on Tuesday at the age of 93. He shared his life and passions with the love of his life Charlene for 66 years. She and their three boys were at his bedside when he passed away with quiet dignity. They are proud to have loved such a gentleman of grace and integrity. He was a selfless man who came to Indianapolis seeking an education so that he could teach, coach and administer to kids in the public school system. Known as Mr. C, Paul was a tireless, conscientious, positive force and great advocate for classroom teachers. His career as a teacher, principal and Wayne Township school board member spanned 62 years. During that time countless children were educated under his supervision. Many of those students now have loving families and productive lives creating a Lasting Legacy.
He was born August 6, 1925 to Carl and Mary Calabro in Washington, Pennsylvania. His dad an Italian immigrant was a coal miner. It was Carl who insisted his sons get an education. So Paul graduated from Washington and Jefferson H.S. He was an outstanding trackman and baseball player. In his senior year he was drafted into the Navy and began his service in the spring of 1944. He was aboard the LST 957 during the assault of Okinawa and in the spring of 1946 in the occupation of Japan. He was a radioman who communicated ship to ship, ship to shore via Morse Code. His four other brothers now deceased John, Frank, Sam and Louis all served in active war zones during WW2 and the Korean Conflict. Following his military service he was recruited to play college baseball for Canterbury College in Danville, Indiana. It was there he caught to eye of his sweetheart Charlene Armstrong of St. Paul, Indiana. They married on June 8, 1952. They settled in Wayne Township and had three sons Kevin, Ron and Dave. Then along came daughters in law Sue, Kim and Lisa. And soon 9 grandchildren Anthony and wife Stephanie, Nick, Lauren, Joey, Kelcey, Samantha, Carley, Drew and Alex. His grandkids were his delight. One of his great joys was having them to his pool for cookouts and water fights. He loved the water and every vacation he gothe headed to Florida with Charlene and kids in tow for a road trip. He mostly swam and body surfed and built sandcastles with the kids and of course ate loads of fried shrimp. He taught his kids to work hard, to read, to swim, fish, golf and throw a curve ball. His greatest lesson was to respect everyone even those you disagreed with. He was a loyal husband and a great family man. He trusted people and forgave them when they let him down. He never held a grudge. His family called him Pop.
His was a life well lived.
He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren his sister and brother in law Janet and Jamie Orem, Judy and Lowell Armstrong, Joe Calabro of Richmond, VA. Niece Luann Calabro and nephew Carl Calabro and niece Paula Jean Calabro of Cleveland Oh.
Calling will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Plainfield Christian Church 800 Dan Jones Road Plainfield, IN 46168 from 10 am to Noon followed by the funeral service at Noon. Burial will be in the South Park Cemetery Greensburg, IN at 4:00 PM.
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Plainfield Christian Church, Children's Wing or to Wheelers Mission Ministries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019