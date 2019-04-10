Services
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul Casteel


1953 - 2019
Paul Casteel Obituary
Paul L. Casteel

Westfield - Paul L. Casteel, 66 of Westfield, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 surrounded with the love of his family. He was born on January 31, 1953 in Battle Creek, MI to Carl and Alice (McCord) Durham of Kokomo, IN.

He was a cherished and devoted father to his four children and adored his title as Papa to his granddaughter. There was no greater love than the love he had for his children and granddaughter and he loved to being anywhere they were be it fishing, cooking, sports activities, family activities, and was brought tremendous joy watching the Miami Dolphins with his sons.

He will be deeply missed by his children, granddaughter, family, friends, and all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his parents; former wife, Brenda Casteel of Westfield,IN children, Shannon Casteel (Westfield),Paula Casteel (Westfield), Mark Casteel (Westfield), and Carl Casteel (Nichol Randall) (Westfield), granddaughter, Alexis McGee (Westfield); siblings, Danny Casteel and wife Glenda (Kokomo), Mike Casteel (Kokomo), Pat Casteel (Kokomo),and Jackie Koontz and husband Alan (Kokomo)and several dear nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father in-law James & Ethel Dunn of Kokomo, IN, sister in-law Janet Sue Hatch of Springdale, AK, (2014)and beloved nephews Michael Hatch of Springdale, AK (2015)and Carl A. Koontz of Kokomo, IN (2016).

Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park (4180 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, IN 46062). A funeral service will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation. Please visitwww.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019
