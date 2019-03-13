Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Bud" Cleary


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul "Bud" Cleary Obituary
Paul "Bud" Cleary

Indianapolis - Paul E. "Bud" Cleary, 86, Indianapolis, passed away on March 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Arrangements by G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home. Bud will be laid to rest with military honors in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions: New Hope of Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now