Paul "Bud" Cleary
Indianapolis - Paul E. "Bud" Cleary, 86, Indianapolis, passed away on March 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Arrangements by G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home. Bud will be laid to rest with military honors in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions: New Hope of Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019