Paul D. Anderson Sr.
Indianapolis - Paul Anderson Sr., 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on Mar 7, 2019. Paul was born on March 23, 1934 in Indianapolis to Paul & Mary Anderson. Paul was a long time member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene and loved to spend time with his family. Paul is survived by his wife: Norma J. Anderson, children and their spouses: Karen & David Bray, Paul & Susan Jr., Robert & Donna, Blake & Karen, Larry & Debbie, Theresa Wood-Hoyt & BJ Hoyt; step-children: Rose & Chuck Albea, Mark Chastain; 19 grandchildren: several great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters. Visitation will be on Mar 12, 2019 at Indianapolis Southside Church of the Nazarene 2515 Thompson Rd, IN 46227 from 10:30 A.M. until his Funeral Service at 12 P.M. www.NewcomerIndy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019