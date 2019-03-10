Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Indianapolis Southside Church of the Nazarene
2515 Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Indianapolis Southside Church of the Nazarene
2515 Thompson Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Anderson Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul D. Anderson Sr. Obituary
Paul D. Anderson Sr.

Indianapolis - Paul Anderson Sr., 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on Mar 7, 2019. Paul was born on March 23, 1934 in Indianapolis to Paul & Mary Anderson. Paul was a long time member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene and loved to spend time with his family. Paul is survived by his wife: Norma J. Anderson, children and their spouses: Karen & David Bray, Paul & Susan Jr., Robert & Donna, Blake & Karen, Larry & Debbie, Theresa Wood-Hoyt & BJ Hoyt; step-children: Rose & Chuck Albea, Mark Chastain; 19 grandchildren: several great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters. Visitation will be on Mar 12, 2019 at Indianapolis Southside Church of the Nazarene 2515 Thompson Rd, IN 46227 from 10:30 A.M. until his Funeral Service at 12 P.M. www.NewcomerIndy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.