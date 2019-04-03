|
|
Paul D. Galvin
Lebanon - Paul Douglas "Doug" Galvin, beloved husband of 43 years to Cathy Baker Galvin, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 at the age 65. He was born in Lebanon, IN on Nov. 29, 1953 to the late James E. and Leah A. (Thistlethwaite) Galvin.
Paul was a 1972 graduate of Lebanon High School and studied Mechanical Drafting at Ivy Tech Community College. He retired from Carrier Corporation after 33 years working in various roles including drafting and sound & vibration test lab. He was a member of Traders Point Christian Church (TPCC), TPCC Men's Bible Study Group, and St. Vincent Cancer Support Group. Paul enjoyed traveling, touring lighthouses, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and art therapy including glass fusion.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy L. Galvin of Lebanon; sons, Jason D. and Jeremy A. Galvin, of Martinsville; and sisters, Laura A. Eaton and Pamela J. (Jeff) Fisher of Lebanon. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Steffanie L. and infant son, Justin D. Galvin; sister, T. Eileen Galvin; father-in-law & mother-in-law, John and Mildred Baker; sisters-in-law, Pamela K. and Kimberly S. Baker; and brother-in-law, Jim Eaton.
Family and friends will gather Thurs., Apr. 4, 2019, for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held on Fri., Apr. 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David McCarty and Rev. Robert Carter officiating at the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Paul will be laid to rest at Browns Wonder Cemetery in Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 or to Hands of Hope, 14350 Mundy Dr., Ste. 800, #119, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019