Services
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
For more information about
Paul Galvin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Galvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Galvin


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul D. Galvin Obituary
Paul D. Galvin

Lebanon - Paul Douglas "Doug" Galvin, beloved husband of 43 years to Cathy Baker Galvin, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 at the age 65. He was born in Lebanon, IN on Nov. 29, 1953 to the late James E. and Leah A. (Thistlethwaite) Galvin.

Paul was a 1972 graduate of Lebanon High School and studied Mechanical Drafting at Ivy Tech Community College. He retired from Carrier Corporation after 33 years working in various roles including drafting and sound & vibration test lab. He was a member of Traders Point Christian Church (TPCC), TPCC Men's Bible Study Group, and St. Vincent Cancer Support Group. Paul enjoyed traveling, touring lighthouses, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and art therapy including glass fusion.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy L. Galvin of Lebanon; sons, Jason D. and Jeremy A. Galvin, of Martinsville; and sisters, Laura A. Eaton and Pamela J. (Jeff) Fisher of Lebanon. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Steffanie L. and infant son, Justin D. Galvin; sister, T. Eileen Galvin; father-in-law & mother-in-law, John and Mildred Baker; sisters-in-law, Pamela K. and Kimberly S. Baker; and brother-in-law, Jim Eaton.

Family and friends will gather Thurs., Apr. 4, 2019, for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held on Fri., Apr. 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David McCarty and Rev. Robert Carter officiating at the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Paul will be laid to rest at Browns Wonder Cemetery in Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 or to Hands of Hope, 14350 Mundy Dr., Ste. 800, #119, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now