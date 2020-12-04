Paul D. Prather
Coatesville IN - Following a brief illness, Paul Dudley Prather passed from this life on Tuesday the 24th of November 2020. Paul, or Dudley, as many knew him, is survived by Julia, his wife of 51 years, his two children and four grandchildren. Children include Emily McCormick and son-in-law Mike, Brad Prather and daughter-in-law Jackie. Both families reside in Danville, Indiana. Grandchildren include Aidan and Ella McCormick, Porter and Cecilia Prather. Paul was born to Marie (Metcalf) and Paul R. Prather on December 31, 1947 in Sullivan, Indiana. He was a graduate of Sullivan High School and Indiana State University. He was known to many as "The Music Man". He was an accomplished musician playing both the piano and trumpet. He was an amazing vocal coach touching the lives of many children and young adults. He taught choral music at Rockville High School, Sullivan High School and Arsenal Technical High School. His choirs were consistent award winners. He eventually became a Vice Principal at Arsenal Technical High School and retired from that position in 2003. Paul devoted many years to coaching youth sports teams in which his children participated and spending countless hours boating and skiing with them at Indiana lakes. After retirement he enjoyed lake life, golfing, woodworking, photography, 5:00 meetings on the deck, winters in Florida and cheering on his grandchildren in all of their endeavors. In his journey through life Paul had many friends, both young and old. He treasured them all. A celebration of life will be held at Northview Christian Church in Danville, Indiana. Knowing that many will be unable to attend due to current circumstances created by the COVID virus a "5:00 meeting" in honor of Paul will be scheduled this summer. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
