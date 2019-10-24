|
|
Paul Eberhart Rau
Columbus - Paul Eberhart Rau, 61, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 18.
He was born November 3, 1957, in Indianapolis, to Charles and Joan (Eberhart) Rau, they survive.
While Paul was never married, he had plenty of family who loved him very much. Also surviving are two brothers, David (Denise) of Columbus, Indiana and Steve (Marji) of Greenwood, Indiana. "Uncle Paul" will be missed by his four nephews, John (Amy) Rau of Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlie Rau of Greenwood, Indiana, Alex (Ashley) Rau of Greenwood, Indiana and Oliver Rau of Greenwood, Indiana; one niece, Ellen Rau (Ryan Falls) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great-nieces, Elsie and Evelyn Rau of Greenwood, Indiana; and one great-nephew, Harvey Rau of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cedric and Evelyn (Harvey) Rau of Indianapolis, Indiana and Rodger and Dorothea (Kluger) Everhart of Indianapolis, Indiana. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family. As was his style, he'd pop in and then pop out without notice, but he'd make it to the vast majority of events.
Paul graduated from Columbus North High School in 1976. He then went on to Indiana University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. In 1982, Paul earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the IU School of Business with a major in marketing. While in school and after graduation, he worked several years in the roofing business, first as a laborer, then as a representative for the Firestone Company in which he oversaw the installation of specialized roofing systems. Later in life, Paul worked as a self employed contractor in the Columbus area.
Paul had a great love for the outdoors, and this was where he was truly at home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and doing projects at the family property in Bartholomew County. These projects ranged from building bridges over small creeks to enhance a hiking trail to planting trees for the next generation to enjoy. While doing these types of things, he often was accompanied by man's best friend, his dog(s). As the story goes, when Paul's mother couldn't find him when he was a little boy, many times he would be found in the literal doghouse loving his doggies. His heart was big and loving if you got a chance to know him.
There will be a small family memorial service in Paul's honor at a future date, just how he'd like, simple without a big crowd.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019