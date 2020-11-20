1/1
Paul Edward Baun
Paul Edward Baun

Indianapolis - Paul Edward Baun, 70, Indianapolis, passed away November 18, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis to William Edmund and Virginia Frances Baun. He graduated from North Central and attended Indiana State University. Paul worked for Allison Transmission for 32 years as a manufacturing engineer, before retiring. He was active in scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He loved to travel, play golf, try new foods, and play the lottery.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Nancy, children, Edward (Shannon), Lisa French, grandchildren, Norah, Aidan, Amelia, Katarina, Josephine, great-grandchild, Luella, brothers, Mike (Barb), Bruce (Ann), Brian (Alice), Mark (Anna), sisters, Jan (Sanford) Han, Sharon (Paul) Tingle.

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Paul was a wonderful neighbor and friend. He and his wife, Nancy, always made sure that our birthdays were celebrated by gifts of yummy treats especially eclairs. (smile emoji).
He will be greatly missed by all of us who were blessed to know him. May God hold the Baun Family closely in His hands. We love you!
Karl and Maggie Affeldt
Neighbor
