Paul Edward Baun
Indianapolis - Paul Edward Baun, 70, Indianapolis, passed away November 18, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis to William Edmund and Virginia Frances Baun. He graduated from North Central and attended Indiana State University. Paul worked for Allison Transmission for 32 years as a manufacturing engineer, before retiring. He was active in scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He loved to travel, play golf, try new foods, and play the lottery.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Nancy, children, Edward (Shannon), Lisa French, grandchildren, Norah, Aidan, Amelia, Katarina, Josephine, great-grandchild, Luella, brothers, Mike (Barb), Bruce (Ann), Brian (Alice), Mark (Anna), sisters, Jan (Sanford) Han, Sharon (Paul) Tingle.
