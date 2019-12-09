|
|
Dr. Paul Edward Starkey
Indianapolis - Dr. Paul Edward Starkey, 98, of Indianapolis, and later Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on December 3, 2019. Dr. Starkey was born in Fultonham, Ohio on December 9, 1920, the son of Pastor Charles Henry and Magdalena Martha (Frank) Starkey. He graduated from Wittenberg University and then attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry, graduating in 1943 with a DDS degree.
Dr. Starkey was a prominent and early leader of the practice and teaching of pediatric dentistry. His first professional assignment was as a US Navy dental officer during WWII. He served in the US Marine Corps at Great Lakes, in the South Pacific, and in China from 1944-1946. Next, he conducted very successful private practices in Miamisburg and Dayton, Ohio, and held a part-time teaching position at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry. In 1959, Dr. Starkey accepted a full-time faculty position as Associate Professor at Indiana University School of Dentistry. He advanced to become Professor and Department Chair at Indiana where he remained until his retirement in 1984.
Throughout his career, he was an active member of over 20 professional organizations and held many offices in those organizations, including as least four presidencies. Dr. Starkey was well known and recognized as an expert in pediatric dentistry nationally and internationally. He was especially known and respected throughout the North, Middle, and South Americas, and also throughout Europe. He is credited with at least 50 scientific publications and over 400 professional lectures and continuing education courses to professional organizations in the United States and abroad; most of this activity occurred during his tenure as a full-time faculty member.
Dr. Starkey also earned at least 15 special honors during his career. Receiving Indiana University's highest distinguished teaching award and serving as Chair of the Examining Board for the specialty of pediatric dentistry rank at the top of his list of honors. Few pediatric dentists have achieved his level of success.
After retirement, Dr. Starkey moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, where his oldest son, Scott, and his daughter-in-law, Kim, live. Here, he enjoyed fishing the Northwest and being near the ocean. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, and had been a charter member of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Carmel, Indiana. He was a man of strong faith and humility who loved the Lord and was thankful for all that He had done for him.
Dr. Starkey lived a long and full life and will be truly missed by his friends, family, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Arlene, grandson Paul T., brother Frank, and sisters Hazel Shell and Maxine McCabe. He is survived by his children, Susan Starkey, Vancouver, WA; Scott (Kim) Starkey, Coos Bay, OR; Jan (Dan) Matthews, Indianapolis, IN; Henry Starkey, Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dr. Starkey's ashes will be interred alongside his wife's in Elma, New York. The family will have a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made payable to the Indiana University Foundation and sent to the Indiana University School of Dentistry, Office of Development, 1121 W. Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46202. The contributions should be designated to the Dr. David Avery Graduate Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship Endowment.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019