Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1150 IN-144
Mooresville, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1150 IN-144
Mooresville, IN
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Indiana Veterans Cemetery
Madison, IN
Paul Eugene Poland Obituary
Paul Eugene Poland

Mooresville - Paul Eugene Poland Sr.

Of Mooresville, passed away after a lengthy illness on September 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Saturday Sept. 21st from 2-4pm at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1150 IN-144, Mooresville, IN 46158, with the funeral services beginning at 4pm Saturday at the church. Burial will be Monday at the Indiana Veterans Cemetery in Madison, IN. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. www.carlislebranson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
