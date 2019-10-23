|
Paul G. Farris
Indianapolis - Paul G Farris
97, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1922 in Washington, Indiana to Vivian (Cholinas) and George Nicholas Farris. Paul attended Washington High School and was a 1948 graduate of Indiana University School of Business. He proudly served our Country in the Pacific Theater including Okinawa as a member of the Air Force. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs and IU basketball. Paul was a member of Sigma Pi fraternity, AHEPA, and served on the parish council of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Florence Dermaris Farris; daughter Joni (Nick) Hrisomalos; son George Farris; grandchildren Frank (Janice) Hrisomalos and Emily Hrisomalos; great grandchildren Daphne and Ari Hrisomalos; and brother Nicholas Farris.
Visitation will be Monday October 28 from 4 to 8 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Funeral services will be held at the church Tuesday October 29 at 11 am with calling from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street, Carmel, Indiana 46032.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019