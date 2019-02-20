|
|
Paul George Miller
Williamsville, NY - Paul George Miller died peacefully in Williamsville, New York on February 17, 2019, minutes after reaching his 96th birthday.
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Paul became a member of 'The Jolly 22' a group of boys at Our Lady of Lourdes School who became close, lifelong friends. All 22 survived World War II, but Paul nearly lost his life in a midair collision while training as a Navy pilot. Paul's death leaves John Adrian of Indianapolis as the lone surviving member.
After six months of recuperation from his accident Paul went on to receive his Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue and in 1946 began his successful career at Western Electric in Indianapolis.
In the midst of his college years Paul met the love of his life, Catherine Anne "Katie" McLarty. Their 60-year marriage was filled with love, unwavering fidelity, and lots of laughter - thanks to Katie's sense of humor and Paul's dry wit.
Paul's abilities as an engineer and manager yielded promotions, increased responsibilities, and moves to Western Electric's locations in Baltimore, Newark, Buffalo, and finally Phoenix in 1972, where he was named manager of production at the largest communications cable facility in the world. He was instrumental in the company's transition to AT&T in the 1980s and successfully expanded manufacturing capacity throughout his tenure until his retirement in 1986.
In 1972 Paul and Katie welcomed a move to their new home at The Lakes in Tempe, where they were often visited by friends and relatives. They enjoyed traveling together, playing cards and games, dining out, and most of all - simply being with each other.
Paul used his skills as a craftsman to construct his first two homes, followed by extensive expansions and remodeling in eight subsequent homes, taking quiet pride in his exacting work. During his many projects in the 1960s, when he drank a glass of cold water to refresh himself he would often say, "You know, we should bottle this and sell it." (Total annual US bottled water sales is now over $20 billion.)
In the 1980s and 90s, along with his son Neil, he built many redwood decks and docks at The Lakes. He was an accomplished bridge player, often winning competitions against challenging competitors, and he usually won the many Scrabble games he played.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Katie, his son Neil, and his grandson Joey Leto. He is survived by his loving children Carol Dmochowski and Marc, son Paul, son-in law John Dmochowski, loving daughters-in-law Laurie Miller and Tina Larsen and her husband Rick Larsen, grandsons Paul Leto, Ryan, Kyle, Kellen, and Marcus Miller, granddaughters-in-law Kiffin, Jenny, and Autumn Miller, many nieces and nephews, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019