Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Paul Hacker
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Paul Hacker

Paul Hacker Obituary
Paul Hacker

Indianapolis - Paul Anthony Hacker, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away October 3, 2019. Paul was born in Indianapolis the son of the late Raleigh and Doris Hacker.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Workman) Hacker of Indianapolis, Sons, Jonathon M. Hacker(Shana),

Jason Weber (Marie), Jim Lyons and Billy Lyons (Normie); 4 grandchildren, Marissa Weber, John, Jimi and Jonas Hacker.

A Celebration of Paul's life will be held from 4:00 p.m. unitl 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2109 at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224.

Condolences may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralCareIndy.com Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 911 E. 86th St., #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
