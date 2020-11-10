1/1
Paul J. Fouts Jr.
Paul J. Fouts, Jr.

Indianapolis - 81, passed away November 8, 2020. He was born December 18, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Paul J. Sr., MD and Marguerite (Ward) Fouts. Paul graduated from Culver Military Academy, attended Hanover College, and graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. He served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves and received an Honorable Discharge. His career as a CPA spanned more than 50 years including positions at Roy Pile Firm; Finn & Company; and Fouts & Co LLC, among others. For the past four years he also served as a consultant at Marietta CPAs. He was a member of the Indiana State CPA Association and held the CIRA (Certified Insolvency and Restructuring) and CFF (Certified in Financial Forensics) designations. He formerly served as a Board Member for the Visiting Nurses Association Foundation, was a member of Twin Lakes Golf Club, and was a proud Eagle Scout. In his leisure time Paul was an avid golfer, enjoyed bird watching with wife Billie, and was a Porsche enthusiast.

Services will be private.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Billie J. (Seward) Fouts; daughter Julie Fouts Majercak (Stephen); son Andy Fouts (Tracy); grandsons Hayden Fouts, Ben and Will Majercak; sister Marjorie Frampton; stepchildren Angela Scott, Harry Scott, Jr. (Aiman), Donovan Scott (Jolaine), and Clayton Scott (Jackie); 12 step-grandchildren; and first wife, Susan Watson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Light (formerly Visiting Nurses Foundation), 4720 Pennwood Dr., Indpls. 46205; Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of America Council, 7125 Fall Creek Rd. N., Indpls. 46256; or the Carvel Club, 4627 N. Carvel Ave., Indpls. 46205.

Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. Messages of condolence to the family may be left at the Shirley Brothers website www.shirleybrothers.com where a video tribute to Paul's life may also be viewed.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
