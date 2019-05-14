Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Paul J. Overman

Indianapolis - Paul J. Overman, 88, Indianapolis, died May 11, 2019.

Paul is survived by his wife Margaret E. Overman; children Teresa A. Mitchell (Eddie), Violet K. Lambert (Bill), Angela M. Clingerman (Scott), and Timothy Milby (Cindy); 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and daughter-in-law Joanne Milby.

He was preceded in death by his sons David Milby and Walter Milby; and brothers Leroy Overman and Charles Overman.

Visitation Tuesday, May 14 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 1 PM with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. For his full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
