Paul J. Overman
Indianapolis - Paul J. Overman, 88, Indianapolis, died May 11, 2019.
Paul is survived by his wife Margaret E. Overman; children Teresa A. Mitchell (Eddie), Violet K. Lambert (Bill), Angela M. Clingerman (Scott), and Timothy Milby (Cindy); 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and daughter-in-law Joanne Milby.
He was preceded in death by his sons David Milby and Walter Milby; and brothers Leroy Overman and Charles Overman.
Visitation Tuesday, May 14 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 1 PM with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. For his full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019